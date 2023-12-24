Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BYD opened at $62.14 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.