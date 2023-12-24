Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $503,385,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $466.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

