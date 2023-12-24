Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $7.01 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises approximately 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MongoDB by 176.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $407.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.80 and a 200-day moving average of $379.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.59 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $342,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,143,041.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $342,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,143,041.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,337 shares of company stock valued at $106,126,741. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.