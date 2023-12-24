Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.