Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $3.59 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. The company has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.