Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Timken in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Up 0.1 %

Timken stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

