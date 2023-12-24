Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Fluor makes up approximately 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 207.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 543,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Fluor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 2.15. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

