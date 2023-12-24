Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PLD opened at $132.40 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

