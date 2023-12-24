Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,389 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Kirby by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,043.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,876 shares of company stock worth $1,009,125. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

