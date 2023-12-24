Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,592 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

