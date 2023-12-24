Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 2,253 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Magna International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Magna International by 272.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $59.03 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Magna International’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.