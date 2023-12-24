Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 3,155 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Block comprises 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,064 shares valued at $1,819,537. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

