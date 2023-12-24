Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 614 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $260.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.79. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

