Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 6,787 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. JFrog makes up 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of FROG opened at $34.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.76.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $146,040.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 569,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,853,403.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $146,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 569,162 shares in the company, valued at $13,853,403.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,741 shares of company stock worth $7,955,437. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

