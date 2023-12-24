Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 691 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.12. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.