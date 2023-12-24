Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $458.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $286.79 and a 1-year high of $462.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.