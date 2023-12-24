Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Stantec were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its position in Stantec by 17.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Stantec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STN. StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

