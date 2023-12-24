StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

NYSE REED opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.