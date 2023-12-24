StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

NYSE REED opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.