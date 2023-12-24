StockNews.com Downgrades Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 198.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

