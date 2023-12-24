StockNews.com Downgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. ScanSource has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $39.93.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.03 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 29.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 113.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 14.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

