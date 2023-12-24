StockNews.com Downgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
VAALCO Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
EGY stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.22.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
