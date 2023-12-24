StockNews.com Downgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

EGY stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.22.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.