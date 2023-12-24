StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

