StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Up 2.3 %
MRIN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
