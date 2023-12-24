StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Up 2.3 %

MRIN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

