StockNews.com Lowers Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $166.33 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $145.86 and a 12 month high of $193.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.08. The firm has a market cap of $478.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 41.35%.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

