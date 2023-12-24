StockNews.com Upgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOR. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Masonite International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.74. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,191,000 after buying an additional 127,318 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 834,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Masonite International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

