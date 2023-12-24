Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) vs. Qudian (NYSE:QD) Critical Analysis

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38% Qudian 300.04% 5.57% 5.29%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.86 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.50 Qudian $397.53 million 1.25 -$52.48 million $0.39 5.49

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qudian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 95.30%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Qudian.

Summary

Qudian beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

