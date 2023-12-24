Sturgeon Ventures LLP Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 5.9% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 503.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,535.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,003.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,918.72 and a 1 year high of $3,564.46. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

