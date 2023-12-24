Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Holdings Raised by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 90,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $9,065,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

