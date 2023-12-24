Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up about 4.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $19,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,067. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.