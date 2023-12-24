T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $155.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.