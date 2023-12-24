Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 246,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

