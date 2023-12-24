Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.53. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

