TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.83.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SNX opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,335.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,159,000 after buying an additional 193,198 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 90.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $5,032,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.