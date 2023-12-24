Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) versus Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lasertec and Teradyne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lasertec 0 0 0 0 N/A Teradyne 2 2 5 0 2.33

Teradyne has a consensus target price of $108.55, indicating a potential upside of 0.85%. Given Teradyne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Lasertec.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lasertec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teradyne $3.16 billion 5.22 $715.50 million $3.05 35.29

This table compares Lasertec and Teradyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Lasertec.

Profitability

This table compares Lasertec and Teradyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lasertec N/A N/A N/A Teradyne 18.41% 20.56% 14.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Teradyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Teradyne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teradyne beats Lasertec on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems. It also provides laser microscopes, electro-chemical reaction visualizing confocal, and coating thickness scanning system; and in-situ observation at ultra high temperature confocal scanning laser microscope. The company was formerly known as NJS Corporation and changed its name to Lasertec Corporation in 1986. Lasertec Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing, logistics, and light industrial customers. The Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices and modules, smartphones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment also offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE, and 5G technologies; IQcell, a multi-device cellular signaling test solution; IQgig test solution; and turnkey test software for wireless chipsets. Teradyne, Inc. was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

