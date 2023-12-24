Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.