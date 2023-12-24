The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $252.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

