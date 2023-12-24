The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $86.18.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

