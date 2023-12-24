The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

GS stock opened at $380.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $386.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

