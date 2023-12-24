The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,079.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.94.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

