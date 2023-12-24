The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
NYSE LGL opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
