The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,241 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,230 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 599.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 861,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 859,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,773. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

