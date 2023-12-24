The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $895.00

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 895 ($11.32) and traded as low as GBX 882.07 ($11.16). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.32), with a volume of 35,892 shares changing hands.
The Scottish Investment Trust Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 895 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 895. The company has a market capitalization of £592.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,570.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72.
About The Scottish Investment Trust
The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
