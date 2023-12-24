The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $35,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.