Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 33,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 29,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.6% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $529.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $478.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $204.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

