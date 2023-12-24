Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of TD stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after buying an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,571,000 after buying an additional 3,113,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after buying an additional 2,870,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

