Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$92.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins set a C$96.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$90.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$85.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.19. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$75.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05. The company has a market cap of C$152.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.0835708 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

