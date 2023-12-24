TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of TransDigm Group worth $76,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $180,823,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,000.42 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $615.57 and a 12-month high of $1,015.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $889.30. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.