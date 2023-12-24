Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.00.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $185.80 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

