Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,728 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PML stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.