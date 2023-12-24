Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 39.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $396.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.36 and its 200 day moving average is $395.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

